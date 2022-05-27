Did The Neighbourhood Break Up? Here's What We Know

As if we weren’t still spiraling from Daft Punk’s breakup, there might be more sad news coming our way. Rumors are currently circulating that The Neighbourhood, the California-based indie rock band known for their 2013 smash hit "Sweater Weather," may have called it quits.

Our biggest clues? To start, The Neighbourhood has deleted all of their photos on Instagram. Plus, it has been a minute since they put out any new music. Could this really be the end? Keep scrolling as we investigate.