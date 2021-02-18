Actually, “Daddy Issues” Doesn’t Have a Secret TikTok Meaning

If you spend a significant amount of time scrolling through TikTok videos, then you probably know that users of the popular video-sharing app seem to have their own language. In addition to the dance moves and trends that come straight from TikTok and have infiltrated everyday interactions, there are also some words that simply mean something else when viewed through a TikTokian lens.

For instance, on TikTok, an accountant is definitely not related to taxes in any way. And that’s just the beginning. There’s also “dc,” “fyp,” “ratio,” and a whole slew of other words, acronyms, and phrases that mean something specific when they’re used on the app. So when some people mention “ daddy issues ” in a TikTok video, people have started to wonder whether there’s a secret meaning to that phrase, as well. Is there? Here’s what we know.

What does “daddy issues” mean on TikTok?

Now that TikTok has been around for a while, there are videos about pretty much everything. Seriously, have you found yourself in the rug-tufting gun side of TikTok? It exists! From sea shanties to paper-making to pelicans to sleepwalking — if you have even a passing interest in a topic, you can bet you’ll be able to find fellow devotees somewhere on TikTok.

There are also plenty of videos that mention the topic of “daddy issues.” As a result, some people who come across the phrase while scrolling through their feed naturally assume that “daddy issues” must have some kind of deeper meaning when it’s mentioned in a TikTok video. As far as we can tell, though, it doesn’t!

If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase “daddy issues” as it’s used in everyday speech, it typically refers to how someone (usually a woman) acts, and how that behavior may be linked to their relationship with their father. Honestly, it’s a pretty dismissive term for what can refer to some serious trauma.

For instance, if someone’s father was absent from their early life, they may at times struggle in some aspects of their adult relationships as a result — and that struggle may fall under the umbrella term of “daddy issues.” As you can see, it’s not exactly the most sensitive term for something that can have a significant impact on people’s lives.

TikTok has definitely become a place where some users come to unpack trauma of all sorts, so “daddy issues” videos show up there with some frequency. Some users may use the term to refer to their own struggles, while others may use it to make light of others’ situations. Obviously, the latter is pretty reprehensible, so don’t do that!