The Real Meaning Behind the “Sweater Weather” TikTok Videos

An old TikTok trend of posting videos with the song “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood has made a comeback, and we could not be more pleased. Although these videos are fun and in many cases, very vulnerable, many users do not know the true meaning behind them. The “Sweater Weather” TikTok trend is like an inside joke, except that it’s more heartwarming than funny (although sometimes it's funny) and we want to figure out its true meaning.