Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok/@tylerbennington Late Rocker Chester Bennington's Son Refutes Conspiracy Theories on TikTok By Anna Garrison Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

When a celebrity dies, the world collectively mourns for the loss of another great creative talent, especially when they leave family members behind. The death of Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington was a shock to many, especially after the death of his good friend Chris Cornell two months prior.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it appears there are still conspiracy theorists on TikTok harassing Chester's children, including Tyler Bennington, who believe the rocker didn't commit suicide in July 2017. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Chester's son and the message he has for anyone who questions his father's legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Chester Bennington's son, Tyler, has a message for TikTok.

On March 30, 2023, Tyler, who is a minor, responded to a comment on one of his previous videos that refuted his father's death, claiming, "Your dad didn't kill himself!! I think you know that though! your dad was a hero to many people. he was doing good in this world. and they didn't like [it]"

Tyler responded, saying, "This is the bulls-t I will not be dealing with on my page. This person's getting blocked. Uh, I'm a child. This is inappropriate to post or comment on my posts, on anybody's posts, for that matter. You know there's no evidence of this. There's no evidence to any of these theories that have been made. These are all just vain attempts to sensationalize and make what really is a tragedy a big story."

Article continues below advertisement

@thetylerbennington Replying to @thoughtprovokingwisdom I will not tolerate this kind of behavior about me, my family, or any fan on my page. It pains me to know that there are still people in the world who listen to this sttention seeking slander. This is the only video i will post like this, for any other comments like this, I reserve the right to movk and ridicule you back before blocking you. Thank you to everyone who has left supportive and kind comments. You are truly kind people. #mentalhealthmatters #fuckdepression #makechesterproud #suicidepreventionawarenes ♬ original sound - Tyler Bennington

He also wrote a lengthier statement in the caption of his video. "I will not tolerate this kind of behavior about me, my family, or any fan on my page. It pains me to know there are still people in the world who listen to attention seeking slander. This is the only video i will post like this, for any other comments like this, I reserve the right to mock and ridicule you back before blocking you. Thank you for everyone who has left supportive and kind comments."

Article continues below advertisement

People in the comments were wildly supportive of Tyler, writing, "Yikes. People forget that celebrities are real people with real families that have feelings. Sorry they're putting you through this, much love." Another wrote, "It must be absolutely nuts to have conspiracy theories deny your families trauma. I'm so sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, this recent incident is not the first time Tyler has had to field questions from conspiracy theorists. In June 2022, Tyler made a video about his dad with Eleven's "My hero is my dad" speech from Stranger Things as the audio, asserting that his father is dead. He then made a follow-up video after a commenter wrote, "Prove it."

Fans of Linkin Park and those who want to respect Chester's memory will mind Tyler and his family's wishes not to spread false information regarding Chester's death.