These Are by Far the Best Department of Government Efficiency Memes DOGE holds a whole new meaning now with President-elect Donald Trump slated to take office. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 13 2024, 3:03 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Nov. 12, 2024, that the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, will be led by none other than the "Great" Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Together, Trump says, the duo will "pave the way for [his] administration to dismantle government bureaucracy" and "slash excessive regulations."

Elon, fired up about the role, declared at a political event, "Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is gonna fix that!" The move definitely turned heads — and instantly sparked a wave of hilarious memes. Here’s a roundup of some of the best ones so far.

The best Department of Government Efficiency memes so far.

With Elon heading the Department of Government Efficiency, there's no telling what could come of it.

Don't be surprised if you see Elon Musk enter the White House with a sink.

It looks like Elon's iconic "let that sink in" moment — when he strolled into X headquarters carrying an actual sink — has come back from the dead, but this time, he's pictured entering the White House. A big step up from X if you ask us!

One more time for the infamous sink moment at X headquarters.

TIME TO START CUTTING pic.twitter.com/QjCGI5rcBm — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) November 13, 2024

Could Elon be coming for government employees' jobs?

Trump did quote Elon in his announcement for the Department of Government Efficiency, noting Musk’s words: “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people.”

Finally, a reason to bring back this SNL skit!

“And which great efficiency expert will lead this important new effort to streamline?”



“Actually there will be two people in charge” pic.twitter.com/tgYhHUrbKQ — Alex Byers (@byersalex) November 13, 2024

Here's one from a Trump critic.

Elon and Vivek pic.twitter.com/Js8I1Nj1oY — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) November 13, 2024

Trump critic Liz Charboneau took to X to share her take on the Elon and Vivek duo heading the Department of Government Efficiency, posting a hilarious image from 30 Rock featuring Jenna Maroney and Tracy Jordan. In the scene, the two appear to have accidentally swapped T-shirts reading “Solver” and “The Problem," possibly a jab at the new partnership.

"Department of Governmental Efficiency is gonna be like..."

Department of Governmental Efficiency is gonna be like... pic.twitter.com/mV6r9Q4LFH — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 13, 2024

Let’s just say some folks are convinced that Elon and Vivek will be doing more than a little “trimming around the edges” in government. By the time they’re finished, there might be quite a few empty desks to show for it.

World, meet your Department of Government Efficiency (dog not included).

DOGE



Department Of Government Efficiency pic.twitter.com/ho03Ys745l — naiive (@naiivememe) November 11, 2024

"To the Moon hopefully and not the bottom of the sea." — @0xSnaG on X.

"Department of Government Efficiency is going to be lit."

Who’s ready for some reduced government waste? Department of Government Efficiency is going to be lit. pic.twitter.com/Qu0qRnz9jw — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) November 13, 2024

Is it? Or will Elon and Vivek just be bringing a lighter to a stack of government jobs? While some see the move as bold and brilliant, others are just curious, or maybe even a little nervous, to see what Elon will really bring to the White House.

Another subtle hint that some government jobs might be on the chopping block.

Department of Government Efficiency:



Every other department: pic.twitter.com/vPA5ZLFJnx — JuliansRum (@ItsJuliansRum) November 13, 2024

The other government departments might want to play nice and make room for the Department of Government Efficiency at the lunch table, if they know what’s good for them.

World's Most Efficient Group

🫡🇺🇸🚀



Department

Of

Government

Efficiency pic.twitter.com/4IcUiqR04g — Department Of Government Efficiency Community (@doge_eth_gov) November 13, 2024