Home > Human Interest > Fox News Trump Picks Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary, But Critics Question His Qualifications — Was He in the Military? "Donald Trump has so much faith in Pete Hegseth. Who is he?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 13 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@petehegseth

President-elect Donald Trump, per his usual fashion, shocked the nation on Nov. 13, 2024, by announcing his pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, via X (formerly Twitter). Pete, an Army veteran and Fox News host, was touted by Trump as someone who has "spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops and for the country."

Article continues below advertisement

The choice raised eyebrows, to put it lightly, and many are now questioning whether Pete's experience truly makes him equipped for such a demanding role. So, what does Pete's military service record really look like? Here’s a breakdown for those who may not be familiar with him.

Let's dive into Pete Hegseth's military service.

Source: Instagram/@petehegseth Pete Hegseth serving time in Iraq.

Pete served as a second lieutenant at Guantanamo Bay with the New Jersey Army National Guard from 2003 to 2005, according to his Fox News bio, via Ballotpedia. In 2006, he was deployed to Iraq, with the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division, serving as an infantry platoon leader. As his tour neared its end, he transitioned to a civil-military operations officer role in Samarra.

Article continues below advertisement

By 2012, Pete returned to active duty as a captain and was deployed to Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard. There, he served as a senior counterinsurgency instructor at the Counterinsurgency Training Center in Kabul, according to his Ballotpedia bio.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth is a graduate of Princeton and Harvard.

Pete graduated from Princeton University and received a graduate degree from Harvard University. Trump explained in his announcement on X that Pete is an Army combat veteran who "did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan." Trump cited Pete’s "actions on the battlefield," highlighting the two Bronze Stars he received along with a Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth also authored the book 'War on Warriors.'

In addition to his time serving in the Army, Pete also authored the book War on Warriors, which Trump pointed out spent nine weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list, including two weeks at the number one spot. To further reassure critics, Pete also led two veterans advocacy organizations, demonstrating his commitment to the U.S. troops and his country.

"Pete is tough, smart, and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice — our Military will be great again, and America will never back down," Trump wrote in his statement. Despite Trump’s strong confidence in his pick for Secretary of Defense, a role that holds significant weight, some people aren’t convinced it was the right choice.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald trump has so much faith in Pete Hegseth



Who is he? — King Jeremy 📈📊 (@JeremyofCrypto) November 13, 2024

Some people aren't happy with Trump's pick of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

Between people not knowing who Pete is and others being unsure about his military service history, it has left many questioning and critiquing Trump's choice.

Article continues below advertisement

X user @Michael S. Freeman, who goes by the handle @Citizen54S, wrote, "Sir, Hegseth has impressive military and academic credentials, but what qualifies him to lead a huge, complex organization? Besides his blind loyalty to you, sir." Other posts echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "Hegseth lacks significant experience in managing complex defense operations or leading large-scale defense organizations."

While his service and leadership on the battlefield are commendable, critics could point out that Hegseth lacks significant experience in managing complex defense operations or leading large-scale defense organizations. The role of Secretary of Defense requires not only… — Tamil industry (@its_tamilindus1) November 13, 2024