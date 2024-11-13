Home > Human Interest > Fox News Is Pete Hegseth Married? The Truth About His Complicated Marriage History and Kids Pete Hegseth has been married three different times and is a father to seven children. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 13 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@petehegseth

Pete Hegseth’s marital journey has been as dynamic as his career at Fox News and in conservative media. Those who know a little about his messy relationship history wonder if Pete Hegseth is married right now? The short answer is: Yes, he’s married. His personal life, however, has been anything but straightforward. Over the years, he has been married three different times and is now the father to seven children.

Unsurprisingly, his family life — marked by its unique challenges — continues to draw interest from fans and followers. With a marriage history that includes three different women, Pete certainly has an interesting story to tell that is filled with controversies and complexities. Keep reading as we take a closer look at his marriage history, his current wife, and his life as a father.

Pete Hegseth has been married several times throughout his life.

Pete’s marriage history began in 2004 when he married Meredith Schwarz, his first wife. Their relationship lasted five years, ultimately ending in divorce due to undisclosed personal reasons, as Wikipedia confirms. Shortly after his divorce, Pete married Samantha Deering in 2010. The two brought three children into the world during their time together.

His second marriage, however, faced difficulties that ultimately led to divorce. According to The List, infidelity resulting in the birth of a child played a pivotal role in his divorce from his second wife.

Pete’s third and current marriage, to Jennifer Rauchet, a Fox News producer, sparked considerable attention. The two were linked while Pete was still married to Samantha, adding an element of public scrutiny. They eventually married in 2019 at one of Donald Trump’s golf courses. The Washington Examiner reported it as a high-profile event that resulted in the gathering of several conservative figures.

Pete is a father navigating family life with his kids.

As a father to seven children, Pete’s family life is as diverse as his career. His blended family includes children from both his current marriage and previous relationships, making for a unique and complex household. Pete shares three children with his first wife, Meredith. Pete did not have any children with his second wife, Samantha. He, however, welcomed a child with his third wife before they were married and while he was still married to Samantha.

Jennifer, who was also married when she started having an affair with Pete, brought three children of her own into the marriage. This further expanded the dynamics of the family.

Now, Pete and Jennifer are co-parenting seven children as they navigate the complexities of a blended family. According to Times Now News, the couple strives to create stability and unity within their household, focusing on building strong relationships among all their children.

Pete has been open about his commitment to raising his kids with a focus on strong values and resilience. Both he and Jennifer are dedicated to fostering a supportive environment for their children.

His marriage history shaped the man he is today.

Pete’s marriage history has influenced not only his personal experiences but also his public image. His third marriage to Jennifer, in particular, garnered attention for both its timing and the controversies surrounding it. APM Reports mentions that Pete’s personal life and relationships have occasionally raised questions about his character, especially as he navigates public life and family responsibilities.