Is Harris Faulkner Married? All About the Fox News Host's Family Harris said she loved that her family looks like a "colorful Benetton ad from the 1990s." By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:55 p.m. ET

Over the years, Fox News viewers have come to adore Harris Faulkner. She started out as a news break anchor and correspondent, then began hosting Fox Report Weekend in 2011. Three years later, Fox tapped her as one of the hosts of Outnumbered, and in 2021, Harris landed her own show called The Faulkner Focus.

Harris has become a familiar face for viewers, and fans have become invested in knowing more about the beloved news anchor. On that note, is Harris married? Here's what to know.

Is Harris Faulkner married?

Yes, Harris is married. Back in 2003, she wed Tony Berlin. According to reports, the pair met around 2001 when they were both working for rival stations in Minneapolis: Harris was an anchor at KSTP-TV, and Tony was a reporter at WCCO-TV.

Harris left her station in 2004 and joined Fox News a year later. Meanwhile, Tony stayed at his station until 2005 and then joined WCBS TV Channel 2 in New York as a field producer, per his LinkedIn.

He left the following year, and after that, he began working in media relations (first at Padilla Speer Beardsley, then at Credit.com) before launching his own firm called Berlin Media Relations LLC in 2011.

Before he got into media at all, Tony — who has a BA in political science from Occidental College and an MA in public policiy and journalism from American University — was actually an elementary school teacher in LA in the late '80s–early '90s.

It was in 1992 when he first got into TV, working as a producer for Cox Media Group in D.C., then as a news reporter and/or anchor at different stations in several cities (Savannah, Ga.; Roanoke, Va.; Dayton, Ohio) before finding his way to Minnesota in 1998, where he would one day meet his future wife.

Does Harris Faulkner have any kids?

Yes, Harris shares two daughters with her husband Tony. Their first daughter, Bella, was born in 2010, while little sister Danika came along in 2013.

While speaking to People in 2020 about their diverse family (including Tony's Jewish heritage), Harris explained, "We're raising our girls predominantly Christian but they're exposed to everything ... we do Passover and the reading of the Haggadah ... with biracial children, they, to me, are the epitome of where our attitude should be. That's what I teach my girls. I say, 'You are the example of what society can do together if we all pulled together in a unified way.'"