Who Are Jesse Watters's Kids? Meet the Fox News Host's Family

It's no secret that Fox News star Jesse Watters has come a long way since his days on The O'Reilly Factor, when he'd pop up every now and then with his man-on-the-street-style segment "Watters' World." The segment — which began in 2004 — grew so popular that the network eventually turned into its own weekly series in 2017. Later that same year, he became co-host of The Five, which is one of Fox News' most popular series.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Jesse found himself back in that coveted 8 p.m. time slot, only this time, it wasn't for sporadic segments — rather, it was as host of his own series, Jesse Watters Primetime. He took over that spot from Tucker Carlson, who had taken it over from Bill O'Reilly. Along the way, Jesse has released a book (2021's How I Saved the World) and faced a ton of controversies. He's also been through divorce and has added to his family. Here's what to know.

Source: Instagram/@jessewatters Jesse with wife Emma, his two older daughters from his previous marriage, and his younger two kids whom he shares with Emma

Jesse Watters has four kids.

Jesse met his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, in 2002, while they were both working at Fox News. Noelle worked in the wardrobe department, and her style skills eventually landed her a Fox News web series called iMag in 2005.

The couple got married in 2009, and two years later, they welcomed twin daughters named Sophie and Ellie in November 2011. Noelle left Fox News that same year and continued focusing on her design and style career.

But Noelle filed for divorce from Jesse in 2018, amid reports that Jesse had been having an ongoing affair with a then-25-year-old colleague named Emma DiGiovine, who worked as an associate producer on Watters' World.

According to reports, Jesse and Emma told HR about their relationship, and Emma was then transferred to work on The Ingraham Angle. Emma reportedly left Fox News in 2018.

Jesse would go on to marry Emma in December 2019, months after his divorce was finalized. Jesse and Emma then welcomed a son together in April 2021 named Jesse Jr. Their daughter, Georgina, followed two years later in April 2023.

Based on the photos that both Jesse and Emma have shared to their respective Instagram pages, it looks like all four of the kids get along great. There are pics and videos of Jesse's older kids hanging out with his younger children while he and Emma smile by their sides.

Jesse Watters opened up about what values he wants to instill in his kids.