Fox News Jesse Watters's Mom Has Some Words of Advice for Him Live on Fox News Jesse Watters's show, 'Jesse Watters Primetime,' just premiered and his mom called in giving advice. Let's get to know his parents! By Allison Hunt Jul. 18 2023, Updated 8:57 p.m. ET

No matter how old you get, no matter how successful you become, your mom is still, well, your mom. She will always be there to support you and put you in your place. And that is exactly what happened to Jesse Watters.

For those who are maybe a little late to the party, Jesse took over Tucker Carlson's coveted spot on Fox News. His show, Jesse Watters Primetime premiered in its new time slot on July 17, and a surprise guest called in: his mom, Anne Purvis, who just so happens to be a Democrat. Who are Jesse's parents and what did his mom have to say? Read on!

Who are Jesse Watters' parents?

As mentioned earlier, Jesse Watters' show, Jesse Watters Primetime premiered it its new time slot on Fox on July 17 at 8 p.m. EST. Jesse's mom, Anne Purvis, a child psychologist and Democrat, called in to give some words of advice.

During the quick phone call, Anne congratulated her son, telling him how proud she is of him, and then said, "Let's aim to have you keep your job." This is a dig at the previous hosts of that time slot Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly who were both fired from Fox News for their shenanigans. Afterward, she lays out her suggestions and says she has a whole "list": "Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits...In keeping with the Hippocratic oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful... Use your voice responsibly, to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden bashing and the laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people's bodies."

Our first 8pm show is in the books, so how did we do? My mom calls in with some advice. pic.twitter.com/w8psRW1Whm — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 18, 2023 Source: Twitter

Jesse tries to cut her off, but Anne is having none of it. She continues adding, "I want you to seek solutions vs. fanning the flame, " and ends the phone calling telling him that she loves him. Aw. While we didn't hear from Jesse's dad, Stephen Hapgood Watters, who is a teacher.

While Jesse Watter Primetime is fairly new, Jesse's mom has actually been a part of his segments for a while now. It turns out Anne texts feedback, usually harsh, to Jesse all the time. Jesse used to read these on air in his former show The Five in a segment called "Mom Texts."

Jesse Watters took over the primetime slot after the Tucker Carlson controversy

It was announced on June 26 that Jesse Watters would be taking over Tucker Carlson's primetime slot. As a reminder, Tucker Carlson left Fox suddenly this past April. Although no reason was given, the timing was suspiciously close to the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.