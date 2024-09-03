Home > News > Fox News What Happened to Harris Faulkner on Fox? Viewers Want to Know Where She Is "Never see you on anymore 😪," one fan recently commented on Instagram. By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 3 2024, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@harrisfaulkner

Newscaster and television host Harris Faulkner has been a familiar and beloved face on Fox News since 2005. She originally worked as a correspondent and primetime news break anchor at the network before serving as anchor of Fox Report Weekend from 2011 to 2017. In 2014, she began hosting Outnumbered, with its premise being that four female hosts would "outnumber" one male host.

Harris can still be seen on the program today, and you can find her guest-hosting or appearing on a number of other Fox shows as well. She also launched her own show called The Faulkner Focus in 2021, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Clearly, she is busy. But where has Harris been lately? Fans want to know.

What happened to Harris Faulkner on Fox?

If you've been tuning into Fox lately, you may have noticed that Harris has been MIA. But when it comes to her gig on Outnumbered, this isn't exactly a new thing. Harris doesn't always appear on the show; they have a sort of rotating lineup of Fox contributors who often appear instead — like Tammy Bruce or Kennedy — when the main hosts are busy with other projects.

And Harris is definitely busy with other projects for the network. For instance, she hit the road to cover the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which was held in Chicago toward the end of August. She even posted about it on Instagram. And since Outnumbered films in NYC, Harris obviously had to travel for it.

As for where Harris is now, she's probably either on vacation or is busy with other projects. We know that she's scheduled to speak at a fundraising event in Florida on Sunday, Sept. 8, which will take her out of New York again, though we obviously don't know for sure what this means for her Fox News schedule.