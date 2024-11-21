Home > Entertainment Baby Barron Trump Saying "I Like My Sootcase" in Resurfaced Video Has Enraptured the Internet "Melania and Barron are the best Trumps." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 21 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: mega; cnn

Though his dad is an extremely public figure, 18-year-old Barron Trump seems to prefer keeping out of the spotlight and to himself. Little is known about him, other that what's shared by paparazzi snaps and statements from his parents, Donald and Melania — which is why many were surprised to learn that, as a child, Barron had a pronounced Slovenian accent.

A resurfaced video from CNN in which Barron and Melania visited Donald Trump at work showcases the accent perfectly, and folks all over the internet are obsessed. It seems his adorable voice and childlike mannerisms have transcended the boundaries of politics. Let's take a look.

Source: tiktok/@kayatheklee People are turning the video into a TikTok meme.

Barron Trump saying "I like my sootcase" is going viral on TikTok.

In an old clip from CNN, Barron and Melania can be seen sitting in Donald's office with him, with the child dressed in a little tiny suit. As he hops around gleefully, he focuses in on one item in the room. "I like my sootcase!" he exclaims with joy, hauling his brown briefcase over to his mom.

The moment, which has become a lighthearted meme, showcases Barron's childhood European accent that he likely picked up from his mother's strong presence in his upbringing. Though he was born and raised in New York, it's undeniable that as a child, he certainly sounded a lot like Melania, who originally hails from Slovenia.

"His little accent sounds like his mom," one TikTok user commented. Another pointed out that Melania has always held a stance of raising her kids on her own without the help of a nanny, unlike many others with her level of fortune and fame.

In a 2015 interview with People, Melania and Donald shared that they liked to be "hands-on" parents. "If you have too much help, you don’t get to know your children," Donald said to the publication. His wife agreed: "Barron is 9 years old. He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time."

The rest of the CNN clip is equally as adorable, with Barron continuing to show off his adorable accent and his sweet relationship with his mom. "I have to go to school now? Now I'm gonna go?" and other moments from the video are continuously being quoted and memed all over the internet.

In an interview with CNN, Melania and Donald opened up about Barron's accent. "He [spends] most of the time with me," Melania laughed. When asked how he felt about it, Donald said, "I think it's great. Anything he does is OK with me, you know." Melania also revealed that Barron can speak three languages.