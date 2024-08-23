Home > News > Politics Has Tim Walz Responded to Ann Coulter's Mean Tweet About 17-Year-Old Gus Walz? "Talk about weird ..." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 23 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're following the 2024 Democratic National Convention, either through live coverage or secondhand clips on social media, you've seen the heartfelt moment in which Gus Walz, son of vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz, stole the show during his dad's speech. While Tim expressed his love for his family, who were seated in the audience, a very emotional Gus got to his feet and stole hearts everywhere, shouting, "That's my dad!"

Surely no one could have a problem with such a sweet display of familial love, right? Wrong, apparently. Gus's behavior brought to light quite a few right-leaning trolls, with some calling him a "beta male" and comparing him unfavorably to Barron Trump. Among them was Ann Coulter, who, in a now-deleted tweet, simply called Gus "weird." Tim has been very protective over his family, and in particular, his son, who is neurodivergent. Has Tim Walz responded to Ann Coulter's mean remark?

Has Tim Walz responded to Ann Coulter's remark about his son, Gus?

As of writing, Tim has not made any sort of public acknowledgement of Ann's mocking post. Whether he's choosing to take the high road, continuing to post about his and Kamala Harris's extremely successful DNC presence as a sort of comeback — or whether he's carefully planning his words to make a statement regarding the hate Gus has been receiving — remains to be seen.

A screenshot of a response from Tim has been circulating social media, which shows him telling Ann, "Talk about why your fiancés keep leaving you," with a snap of her Wikipedia page showing several broken-off engagements — but this screenshot has been proven fake.