Chuck Schumer Danced His Way Into Becoming a Meme at the DNC

Raygun, who?

Published Aug. 21 2024, 1:28 p.m. ET

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dances as he arrives onstage to speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made his way to the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, you could say he really made an entrance.

So much so that X (formerly known as Twitter) had an absolute ball creating a ton of memes out of his jog/dance to the podium.

If there's one thing everyone from all sides of the political spectrum can agree on it, it's that memes really do have the power to bring us all together ... with snarky lols.

Here are some of the best memes from the night that we could find, and we dare you not to laugh at (at least!) some of them.

Glad it's not just us.

That victory lap afterward ... we totally get it. (Listen, some of us need routine, OK? With everything!)

Why is it so true though?

We love an unintentional nod to Chicago's legendary comedy roots. This is also making us want to attend a 10 p.m. improv show on a Tuesday night real bad.

Grandpa Chuck

He is our collective grandpa here, and that's something we can all appreciate.

It's always sunny at the DNC.

Is that Mac or Chuck? We can't even tell the difference anymore, because the moves are just that good.

Is this meta?

It's meta, right? We think this is meta. A meta meme. (Go ahead and try saying that five times in a row, why don't you.)

Regrets? We have none.

The only thing we regret, in fact, is that we didn't get to see more of the fine dance moves.

The other thing we regret is that we can never have enough memes and that we want to see them all. Were you able to find any good ones of your own?

