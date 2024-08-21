Home > News > Politics Chuck Schumer Danced His Way Into Becoming a Meme at the DNC Raygun, who? By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 21 2024, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made his way to the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, you could say he really made an entrance. So much so that X (formerly known as Twitter) had an absolute ball creating a ton of memes out of his jog/dance to the podium.

Article continues below advertisement

If there's one thing everyone from all sides of the political spectrum can agree on it, it's that memes really do have the power to bring us all together ... with snarky lols. Here are some of the best memes from the night that we could find, and we dare you not to laugh at (at least!) some of them.

Glad it's not just us.

Me when I finally poop on vacation pic.twitter.com/86vxr41ywm — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) August 21, 2024

That victory lap afterward ... we totally get it. (Listen, some of us need routine, OK? With everything!)

Article continues below advertisement

Why is it so true though?

chuck doing a little nod to chicago’s comedy legacy by coming out like every improv team doing a 10pm tuesday show pic.twitter.com/yKqoGP2V53 — sarah (@sablaah) August 21, 2024

We love an unintentional nod to Chicago's legendary comedy roots. This is also making us want to attend a 10 p.m. improv show on a Tuesday night real bad.

Article continues below advertisement

Grandpa Chuck

Chuck Schumer channeling every Jewish septuagenarian man dancing at their grandchild’s wedding.



pic.twitter.com/Bi6kT7sYTH — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) August 21, 2024

He is our collective grandpa here, and that's something we can all appreciate.

Article continues below advertisement

It's always sunny at the DNC.

Chuck Schumer attempting to bust a move at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/xxuBv5iYp5 — Kealeen (@kealeen.bsky.social) (@keltothelean) August 21, 2024

Is that Mac or Chuck? We can't even tell the difference anymore, because the moves are just that good.

Article continues below advertisement

Is this meta?

Chuck Schumer when he realizes he’s become a meme pic.twitter.com/dkso8QVmFt — DERICK+ (@esplanerd) August 21, 2024

It's meta, right? We think this is meta. A meta meme. (Go ahead and try saying that five times in a row, why don't you.)

Article continues below advertisement

Regrets? We have none.

We regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer is dancing at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/OoZQ1f0dIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024