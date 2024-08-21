Home > News > Politics Two States Chose to Pass During the DNC Roll Call in a Nod to Time-Honored Tradition Minnesota and California passed on the DNC roll call to uphold a tradition. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 21 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Aug. 20, the Democratic National Convention kicked off with a classic tradition: the roll call! If you're not familiar with the process, this is where each state and U.S. territory gets its moment to announce its delegates' votes for the presidential nomination.

Now, in the 2024 edition of this time-honored ritual, Minnesota and California decided to hold off on casting their votes at first. Wondering why? Stick around to find out!

Why did Minnesota pass on the DNC roll call?

Minnesota chose to pass on the DNC roll call because it's the home state of Kamala Harris's running mate, Governor Tim Walz. By deferring its vote, Minnesota allowed other states to cast their votes first and potentially build momentum for Harris and Walz.

This approach not only helped build early momentum for the Harris-Walz ticket but also enabled Minnesota to showcase its support in a more impactful and high-profile manner later on, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the convention.

California also skipped the DNC roll call.

As for why California passed on the DNC roll call, it's because that's the home state of current Vice President Kamala Harris. Like Minnesota, the Golden State's strategic choice allowed other states and territories to cast their votes before it made its move.