Home > Entertainment Ann Coulter Has Always Been Hated by Liberals, but Now Conservative Are Angry Too Ann Coulter is known for her passionate, yet often offensive, political opinions. After writing books and penning essays, she now has a lot of haters. By Alex West Dec. 7 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Ann Coulter is known for her political commentary.

She is disliked by liberals for her conservative views.

Many conservatives dislike her for being against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative media commentator Ann Coulter is often the subject of hate online. The author is known for her books that feature harsh criticism of various politicians, including Bill Clinton.

In addition to books, Ann notably pens essays and think pieces emphasizing her political ideology. She hasn't limited her work exclusively to editorial; Ann also dabbled in multi-media production, spending time as a news correspondent for MSNBC before making appearances on CNN and Fox. She also makes appearances in a few documentaries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Why do people hate Ann Coulter?

The public's disdain for the commentator stems from her conservative viewpoints. She described herself to the Guardian as "just your typical, immodest-dressing, swarthy male-loving, friend-to-homosexuals, ultra-conservative."

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Ann doesn't mind that people generally dislike her because her goal is to "stir up the pot." She told Cornell University's Chronicle Online that her goal is to not "pretend to be impartial or balanced, as broadcasters do."

While Ann described herself as a "friend-to-homosexuals," her track record suggests otherwise. In fact, Ann consistently opposed same-sex marriage and Obergefell v. Hodges. In a contradictory statement, Ann said at the 2007 CPAC, "Well, you know, screw you! I'm not anti-gay. We're against gay marriage. I don't want gays to be discriminated against."

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, Ann's anti-abortion position was met with a lot of criticism. She was in favor of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but did concede that an exception should be made in the case of rape.

Article continues below advertisement

She further upset women when she seemed to support taking voting rights away from women as a "solution" to her political disagreements with Democrats. "It's kind of a pipe dream, it's a personal fantasy of mine, but I don't think it's going to happen. And it is a good way of making the point that women are voting so stupidly, at least single women," she told The New York Observer in 2007.

Ann was also accused of antisemitism after saying she believed that Jews needed to be converted to Christian on The Big Idea. "How many f---ing Jews do these people think there are in the United States?" she tweeted during a 2015 Republican presidential primary debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of direct political opinions, Ann made crude and offensive remarks about Chris Christie's weight during 2013's CPAC. At the same place, she made a rude comment about Sandra Fluke's hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the media guru was accused of plagiarism, leaving a nasty mark on her credibility and legacy. Writer Michael Chapman claimed that she ripped some passages directly from him.

While Ann identified as a Republican over the years, even those on the conservative side of the political spectrum have come to dislike her. She has frequently spoken against other conservative commentators. Plus, she publicly spoke out against former president Donald Trump, causing the MAGA conservatives to turn against her.