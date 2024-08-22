Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Made That Borat Joke During DNC Speech
"He's one of us!"
He did it, folks. He finally did it. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who has been supporting wife Kamala Harris along the campaign trail in hopes of seeing her elected president in November, has finally made the highly anticipated Borat joke. For a man whose life and public persona have recently revolved around his wife in a major way, we're surprised it didn't happen sooner.
During his speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on the evening of Aug. 21, Doug encouraged constituents to turn their enthusiasm into action by voting. He urged an already hyped crowd to stay focused and disciplined to elect his wife — or as he said in the style of Borat, "my wife" — Kamala Harris.
His silly quip has already strengthened the down-to-earth image that the Harris-Walz party and their associates have harnessed so far during their campaign.
Yep, Doug Emhoff really made the "my wife" Borat joke.
In a moment that has been captured on video and shared across social media, Doug Emhoff excited the DNC crowd with a well-timed and highly anticipated Borat joke.
"We've gotta turn this enthusiasm into action," he said to the audience. "We've gotta turn it into votes! So as the next step ... it's focus and discipline, so we can elect *my wife* Kamala Harris!"
And it wasn't just the live crowd that ate up his classic dude humor — viewers of the moment on social media have latched onto Doug and his whole ... vibe.
"I don't know why, but the dad-ness of him is so comforting," one user on X wrote. Another called him "adorkable," and yet another claimed that the Democrats had earned their vote based on Doug's joke: "My wife's contact in my phone has been listed as 'MY WAIFE (Borat voice)' since the day after I married her. Dems have my vote solely for this. I'm a one-issue voter now."