Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Made That Borat Joke During DNC Speech "He's one of us!" By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 22 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET

He did it, folks. He finally did it. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who has been supporting wife Kamala Harris along the campaign trail in hopes of seeing her elected president in November, has finally made the highly anticipated Borat joke. For a man whose life and public persona have recently revolved around his wife in a major way, we're surprised it didn't happen sooner.

During his speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on the evening of Aug. 21, Doug encouraged constituents to turn their enthusiasm into action by voting. He urged an already hyped crowd to stay focused and disciplined to elect his wife — or as he said in the style of Borat, "my wife" — Kamala Harris. His silly quip has already strengthened the down-to-earth image that the Harris-Walz party and their associates have harnessed so far during their campaign.

Source: Getty Images

Yep, Doug Emhoff really made the "my wife" Borat joke.

In a moment that has been captured on video and shared across social media, Doug Emhoff excited the DNC crowd with a well-timed and highly anticipated Borat joke. "We've gotta turn this enthusiasm into action," he said to the audience. "We've gotta turn it into votes! So as the next step ... it's focus and discipline, so we can elect *my wife* Kamala Harris!"

Here is video of soon to be First Gentleman of the United States calling Vice President Kamala Harris "my wife" in a Borat accent.



You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/n2IPzCbFUi — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 21, 2024