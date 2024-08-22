Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Actor Jeremy London Sees His Grandson in Gus Walz and Calls Out Online Bullies — "I'm Not Gonna Be Nice Anymore" "There are challenges to raising him that I didn't have with my other sons, but I wouldn't change it for the world." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Many of us first became aware of Jeremy London when he starred in the Kevin Smith movie Mallrats. It centered around T.S., played by Jeremy, his best friend Brodie (Jason Lee), and a trip to the mall meant to heal their collective heartbreak. Both had recently been dumped and while Brodie was seeking the comforts that only a shopping center in the 1990s could provide, T.S. was not ready to move on.

It's been over 30 years since Mallrats premiered and during that time, Jeremy has been steadily employed in the entertainment industry. And while you might not recognize all of his work, it has allowed him to focus on stuff that matters. One of those things is his grandson, who Jeremy is raising. In an emotional video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Jeremy discussed how his grandson has a couple of things in common with Gus Walz. Grab a tissue! You're going to need it.

Jeremy London's grandson is nonverbal and autistic, just like Gus Walz.

While strolling through a picturesque yard, a bearded Jeremy London mentions watching a clip of Gus Walz excitedly cheering his dad on at the Democratic National Convention. For anyone who somehow doesn't know, Gus's father Tim Walz is the vice presidential nominee running alongside Kamala Harris. "You guys know we've been raising our grandbaby, Kingston," says Jeremy. "But what I haven't ever mentioned is ... he's also nonverbal, and he's autistic."

Jeremy revealed that he previously chose not to share this information about Kingston because it didn't seem important. "There are challenges to raising him that I didn't have with my other sons, but I wouldn't change it for the world. This baby is my life," says Jeremy while tearing up. His demeanor changes slightly as Jeremy issues a promise to anyone watching, and boy oh boy is this a promise. "I'm telling you right now, if anybody says anything mean about Gus I'm not gonna be nice anymore."

This race just became personal… pic.twitter.com/7H6elcDZgy — Jeremy London 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SirJeremyLondon) August 22, 2024 Source: Twitter/@SirJeremyLondon

As we all fight back our own tears, Jeremy hits us with another beautiful sentiment. "I'm proud of my grandbaby. I know Tim Walz is proud of his son." Jeremy goes on to say that he's not quite sure why he felt the need to make the video, apart from the fact that seeing Gus gave him some hope. It also made him realize that "there's gonna be a lot of really ugly people out there doing a lot of really ugly things, saying a lot of really nasty things."