A Secret Guest Is Expected to Pop Into the DNC — Some Are Speculating It Could Be Beyoncé

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her campaign with a surprise music drop from the Queen Bey herself. With very little time to prepare, the VP was thrust into the spotlight in July 2024 and used her first official campaign event wisely by walking out to Beyoncé's "Freedom." Since then, the Harris campaign team has used the word freedom as a directive and the song as an anthem.

It's not often that Beyoncé graces people with her music in an official capacity, and the Harris campaign team has made sure to respectfully take advantage of this opportunity. On the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), a new ad dropped that once again featured "Freedom" in an awe-inspiring way. Rumors are swirling about a possible Beyoncé appearance on the final night of the convention. Could she be performing? Here's what we know.

Will Beyoncé be at the DNC? We sure hope so!

A breaking news tweet from the Ford News Twitter account revealed that there was a suspicious gap in the scheduling for the final night of the DNC. Evidently, this is reserved for a "special guest" that only a "handful of people" are aware of. Some of the biggest names in the Democratic party have already spoken at the convention. From Michelle and Barack Obama to Bill Clinton and President Biden himself, we're running out of political players.

In terms of entertainment, Oprah and Stevie Wonder have graced the stage, which was thrilling. Between these heavy hitters, we've heard from influencers, state officials, and even a representative from Planned Parenthood. It really feels like the only person who has contributed to this campaign we haven't seen yet is Beyoncé.

Some think the special DNC guest could be Taylor Swift.

Some people are theorizing the special guest could be Taylor Swift, who has a break in her Eras tour schedule. On Aug. 20 she was in London and has no show dates until Nov. 14.