Fans Raise Health Concerns Over Bill Clinton's Shaky Hand During DNC Speech
Bill Clinton's dominant hand was shaking during his speech at the DNC.
On Aug. 21, at the Democratic National Convention, Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, took to the stage to show his support for Kamala Harris. Declaring that he was "too old to gild the lily," Clinton endorsed Harris — but he also cracked a few jokes about being younger than former President Donald Trump.
While his speech was well-received, many observers couldn't help but notice that Clinton's hands were shaking during his address. So, what's the reason behind this?
Here's what we know about why Bill Clinton's hands might shake.
Why do Bill Clinton's hands shake?
Naturally, many tuning into the DNC took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concern about Clinton. Although the former president hasn't commented on it himself, one person speculated that he might have Parkinson's.
"Bill Clinton's left/dominant hand is shaking. He must have Parkinson's," the X user wrote, adding that they are "not ready to lose him."
A second person added, "Not a doctor but the hand-shaking [and] occasional low voice suggests neurological issues. Bill Clinton is getting old, perhaps dealing with early-stage Parkinson's. He's low-energy."
On the other hand, some suggested that Bill's hand tremors might simply be due to old age and other factors. For context, Bill Clinton celebrated his 78th birthday on Aug.19, which can contribute to various age-related physical changes.
One reply noted, "I don't think it's Parkinson's, I think it's essential tremors. He's had it for years."
"For those asking, yes, Clinton's hands are shaking. Tremors," another X user explained. "Unfortunately [this] happens with advanced age. Not a definitive sign of Parkinson's."
Someone else shared, "Catching up on Bill Clinton's speech. I'm a little surprised he spoke, but good to see he still has the speaking skill (so few have it), if older and hand shaking. (My parents are slightly older.)"
Does Bill Clinton have any serious health issues?
Despite his shaky hands, there has been no evidence that Bill is suffering from any major health issues, as far as we know. In 2021, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream but was treated at the University of California Irvine Medical Center's ICU, according to CNN.
The former president also underwent heart surgery on Sept. 6, 2004. The quadruple bypass operation lasted four hours and was performed at the Columbia campus of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to Politico.
Bill was only 58 when he underwent heart surgery. The media outlet notes that he had been experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath before being admitted to the hospital, symptoms he had noticed in the preceding months.
The hospital’s chief cardiothoracic surgeon determined that Bill was showing signs of heart disease due to blockages detected in some of his arteries. To clear the blockages, the medical team "removed two arteries from his chest and a vein from the leg and attached them to arteries serving the heart," per Politico.