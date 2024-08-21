Home > News > Politics New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies at 87 — What Was His Cause of Death? Bill Pascrell Jr. served as a U.S. Representative for the 9th congressional district from 1997 until his death. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 21 2024, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Aug. 21, 2024, long-serving New Jersey representative Bill Pascrell Jr. passed away. His family shared the news of his death in a brief statement posted on social media. He was 87 years old.

What happened? Here's what we currently know about Bill Pascrell Jr.'s cause of death.



What was Bill Pascrell Jr.'s cause of death?

Bill Pascrell Jr.'s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. However, it is known that on July 14, he was admitted to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, N.J. There, he received treatment for a respiratory illness and spent a period in intensive care.

After being discharged to a rehabilitation facility on Aug. 7, Bill's health complications resurfaced. He was readmitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., just four days later. Bill Pascrell Jr. passed away on August 21.

Bill's family wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning."

His family's statement continued, "As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

Bill Pascrell Jr. served as a U.S. Representative for the 9th congressional district from 1997 until his death. Prior to joining Congress, he was the mayor of Paterson from 1990 to 1992 and served in the New Jersey General Assembly from 1996 to 1997.