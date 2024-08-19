Home > Entertainment "King of Daytime Talk" Phil Donahue Dies at Age 88 — What Was the Cause of Death? On Aug. 18, 2024, legendary talk show host Phil Donahue died following a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 88 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 19 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The year 2024 has been especially challenging for the entertainment industry, with several prominent figures passing away. Among those who have passed away are Carl Weathers, Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons, Shelley Duvall, and now, Phil Donahue.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, the esteemed talk show host Phil Donahue died at the age of 88. What happened? What was Phil's cause of death? Read on to find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Phil Donahue's cause of death?

Phil Donahue's cause of death has not been immediately revealed, but his family mentioned he had been dealing with a "long illness." In a statement to NBC News, Phil's family said the pioneering TV talk show host passed away at his New York City home on Sunday night. He was surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his cherished golden retriever, Charlie.

Phil Donahue is widely regarded as one of the most influential talk show hosts in history, earning the title "King of Daytime Talk." He began his career as a production assistant at KYW radio and television in Cleveland. Phil then progressed to roles as a morning anchor at WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, and as a radio announcer on WHIO radio.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 1967, Phil left WHIO to create and host The Phil Donahue Show, which later became known simply as Donahue. The show, which aired for 29 seasons and concluded in 1996, was remarkably groundbreaking for its innovative format that featured audience participation.

Phil married Margaret Cooney in 1958, and they had five children: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose, and James. The couple divorced in 1975. Phil later married actress Marlo Thomas on May 21, 1980, whom he had met on his talk show in 1977. They did not have any children together.