Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'

In 2014, then-President Barack Obama awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. For her work, Marlo has four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, a Jefferson Award, and the Peabody Award.

In 1972, she also served as a California delegate to the Democratic National Convention, and in 1973, she founded the Ms. Foundation for Women, a nonprofit designed to "build women’s collective power" by investing in women-led movements in the United States.