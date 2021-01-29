Cicely Tyson Discusses Her Daughter in a Book Released Days Before Her Death

Cicely Tyson's manager of four decades, Larry Thompson, was the one to announce her death, and his statement did not include an official cause of death. Given that she was 96 years old, many assume that it came as the result of natural causes.

"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree," Larry said in his statement.