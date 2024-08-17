Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Matthew Perry's Last Words Provide No Comfort For Fans Still Reeling From His Death "His assistant shot him up with a powerful narcotic and... he left him alone to die," tweeted one heartbroken fan. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 17 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.

Fans are still mourning the death of actor Matthew Perry from a ketamine overdose back in Oct. 2023. Now, even more shocking and tragic details are emerging about the Friends alum's final days and even moments before he passed away.

Court documents actually reveal Matthew Perry's last words — and they are haunting for anyone who knows how much drug addiction and the struggle to remain sober defined the star's life.

What were Matthew Perry's last words?

Almost a year after the 54-year-old actor was found dead at his L.A. home, arrests are being made in connection with Matthew's ketamine overdose. One person who is facing the legal consequences of the horrible accident include Chandler Bing's alter ego's longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

It was the assistant who allegedly administered the fatal dose of ketamine on that fateful day, with the Friends star reportedly requesting, "shoot me up with a big one," per NBC News.

This was allegedly the third dose of ketamine that Matthew had received within just a few hours on the day he overdosed. Per NBC News, the amount of ketamine in the actor's system were equivalent to what is used for general anesthesia during surgery, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Matthew had also been receiving supervised ketamine infusion therapy — but these doses were not part of that regimen.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who provided the ketamine for Matt's assistant, allegedly told another patient that the A-lister was “too far gone and spiraling in his addiction," but sold the drug to the actor via his assistant anyway. Dr. Mark Chavez also allegedly helped Matthew get the ketamine for unsupervised use at his home, per Page Six.

Matthew Perry's last words on social media were equally disturbing.

In a chilling last Instagram post shared just five days before his death, Matthew captioned a photo of himself in his hot tub where he eventually found face down, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Matthew had signed off on several of his last posts using the play on the famed superhero Batman. Many followers commented that this was a sign the star needed help, with one insisting, "It was blatant that you needed intervention the minute you started signing off 'Mattman' to your millions of followers on here."

This story just gets more tragic. — Jennifer B. Kaufman (@JenniferBethK) August 17, 2024

Fans react with a heavy heart to Matthew Perry's final words.

Matthew still has fans check in on his social media accounts regularly, with many reacting to the latest developments in his death. With the four arrests in connection with his death being made in Aug. 2024, his devoted followers have thoughts.