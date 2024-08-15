Home > Entertainment Who Is Jasveen Sangha, the "Ketamine Queen"? She Was Arrested in Connection to Matthew Perry's Overdose She allegedly sold the fatal dose to the actor. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 15 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Federal charges have been brought against five people in the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry's death, months after the actor's fatal ketamine overdose in a hot tub in October 2023.

According to reports, charges were brought against two doctors, the actor's live-in assistant, and two alleged drug dealers, one of whom is apparently known as the "Ketamine Queen."

Source: NBC

Who is Jasveen Sangha, aka the "Ketamine Queen"?

According to officials via a press conference, Jasveen Sangha, aka the "Ketamine Queen," allegedly sold the fatal dose to the actor.

Her home was searched and it reportedly looked like a "drug-selling emporium," with 80 vials of ketamine, thousands of meth pills, coke, Xanax, and other drug paraphernalia.

Martin Estrada, an attorney based in Los Angeles, said at the press conference, "In this investigation, we learned that several years before, in 2019, Defendant Sangha had sold ketamine to another customer; that person died the same day. And a family member of that person sent a message to Defendant Sangha telling her the cause of death was ketamine. Nonetheless, Defendant Sangha continued selling drugs, including ketamine, including the ketamine that ultimately killed Mr. Perry."

An indictment (via ABC News) alleges that while Perry initially bought ketamine from the two doctors, he eventually switched to a cheaper source, which is where the Ketamine Queen comes into the equation. Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, reportedly administered the dose that would ultimately prove fatal for the actor. According to the DOJ, Sangha, 41, has already been arrested, as has 42-year-old doctor Salvador Plasencia.

Matthew Perry Killers have killed before.

Some else previously died from the Ketamine Queen. pic.twitter.com/C2hNDLj2eY — iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) August 15, 2024

Sangha lives in North Hollywood, according to the DOJ. It appears there are some pictures of her online at an event in December 2022; her name was tagged in some photos at a book signing and cocktail party for Make S#!+ Happen, a publication of portraits by cosmetics icon Max Factor's great-grandson Davis Factor.

Estrada said at the press conference that following "an in depth, wide-ranging investigation," officials were able to reveal a "broad underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others."

NOW: Police announce Matthew Perry’s personal assistant, two doctors and others have been indicted and charged with providing the ketamine that caused the death of the “Friends” star.



Watch: https://t.co/YTdLWyvXh6 pic.twitter.com/lEW0fTZOM4 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) August 15, 2024

"This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors, and a major source of drug supply known as, quote, the ketamine queen," he continued. "We charged five defendants in this matter. These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves."

"They knew what they were doing was wrong; they knew was they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry," Estrada added. "But they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."