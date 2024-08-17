Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Yerin Ha of 'Bridgerton' Is Staying Mum About Whether She Has a Boyfriend “Hopefully there’s a time where we can actually see [people of multiple backgrounds] playing the girlfriend, the romantic lead," Yerin presciently said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 17 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Australian actress Yerin Ha may play Benedict Bridgerton's romantic interest on Season 4 of the insanely-addictive Netflix series Bridgerton, but fans of the new cast member Sophie Beckett's alter ego are wondering: Who is Yerin Ha's boyfriend off-screen?

Here is what we know about Yerin's love life outside of Regency-era London. Hint: She seems to be fiercely protective of her privacy, even though her star is on the rise.

So, does Yerin Ha have a boyfriend?

As Variety reports, Yerin is officially joining the cast of Bridgerton for Season 4. Here's what the network has said about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the show: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

While the Lady in Silver is capturing the illusive Benedict's attention (the British actor Luke Thompson plays the Bridgerton brother), who is stealing Yerin's heart when she isn't filming the show? Well, the Halo alum isn't super into sharing her personal life with fans. Her Instagram is sparse, and features mainly photos from her professional endeavors, and some documenting her travels. The bottom line is that we don't know if Yerin Ha has a boyfriend or is dating anyone at this time.

Yerin Ha is Korean-Australian, adding to the diverse ethnicity of the 'Bridgerton' cast.

The Dune: Prophecy star has been open about how important it is for her ethnicity to be increasingly represented on-screen. “Hopefully there’s a time where we can actually see [people of multiple backgrounds] playing the girlfriend, the romantic lead, but in my opinion, audiences are still not used to seeing that amount of diversity on screen or stage,” Yerin presciently told Australian Vogue in 2019.

She told The Gamer in 2022, “The industry is really changing. It really started with Crazy Rich Asians, and I’m going to bring it back there because I feel like that really shook Hollywood up." Yerin passionately continued, "But to see such a young, powerful Korean woman, just unapologetically speak her voice, speak her mind, try to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, but also trying to do it for the greater good for the people, understanding what sacrifices, understanding what a legacy is. That kind of storyline is what really hooked me."

"And I found that that was really important to tell, and we don’t really get to see that many times," Yerin also told the outlet years before she was cast in a main role on one of the most-watched Netflix shows. "It’s definitely changing."