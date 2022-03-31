The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Aren’t All the Same Ages as Their Characters

The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Aren’t All the Same Ages as Their CharactersBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 31 2022, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
In the Regency era where Bridgerton takes place, marriage is a top priority among England’s elite. During Seasons 1 and 2 of the series — based on Julia Quinn's novels — the Bridgerton siblings search for their life partner once they reach an appropriate age.
However, the ideal age has been a question among the Netflix show’s fans. Many characters shy away from discussing their ages, which are all different from the actors who portray them. Here’s what we know about the Bridgerton Season 2 cast’s ages and how old they’re supposed to be.
Simone Ashley, 27, plays Kate Sharma, who is 26.
Simone, 27, is one year older than her character, Kate, who is 26 in the show, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. In Bridgerton Season 2, Kate falls madly in love with her archnemesis Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). In real life, though, Simone doesn’t share much about her love life and hasn’t disclosed if she’s dating anyone.
Jonathan Bailey, 33, plays Anthony Bridgerton, who is 30 in Season 2.
Bridgerton Season 2 follows the endearing viscount’s journey as he searches for a bride. Anthony is the eldest child in the Bridgerton clan and is 31 in 1814 when the second season takes place, per Insider. However, in real life, Jonathan is 33 and evidently doesn’t plan on marrying anytime soon. According to several reports, the actor isn’t publicly dating anyone.
Phoebe Dynevor, 26, plays Daphne Bridgerton, who is 22 in Season 2.
Fans first met Daphne as she entered the social season of Regency England. In Season 1, Daphne falls in love with Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) at 21 and is therefore 22 the following season. However, Phoebe filmed Season 1 at 24 and is now 26.
Here may not be in the second season, but Regé-Jean Page, 34, plays Simon Basset, would be 30 in Season 2.
While Duke Simon didn’t appear in Season 2, Bridgerton fans still talk about Simon’s Season 1 impact. When he meets and courts Daphne, he’s 29, making him 30 in Season 2. As for Regé-Jean, the SAG Awards nominee is 34.
Luke Thompson, 33, plays Benedict Bridgerton, who is 28 in Season 2.
Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton son, is best known for his yearning for life outside his family’s constructs. He is 28 in Season 2, whereas Misbehaviour star Luke is 33.
Claudia Jessie, 32, plays Eloise Bridgerton, who is 18 in Season 2.
Eloise isn’t afraid to speak her mind regarding her expectations to marry. When we meet the fifth eldest Bridgerton sibling in Season 1, she is 17, and is therefore 18 in Season 2. Claudia, who is 32, may be a bit older than her character, but said she pulls off the age difference by having “the face of a haunted toddler,” per inews.co.uk.
Nicola Coughlan, 35, plays Penelope Featherington, who is 18 in Season 2.
The local gossip (like her BFF Eloise), Penelope is 17 in Bridgerton Season 1 and 18 in Season 2. But their similarities don’t end there. Like Claudia, Nicola also plays a teenager even though she’s in her 30s in real life — 35 to be exact.
Luke Newton, 29, plays Colin Bridgerton, who is 23 in Season 2.
Colin, the family jokester, is 22 in Season 1. In Season 2, the third-born Bridgerton is 23 when he falls for 18-year-old Penelope. Luke, however, is somewhat older than his character at 29.
Charithra Chandran, 25, plays Edwina Sharma, who is 21.
Ruth Gemmell, 54, plays Violet Bridgerton, who is 48 in Season 2.
The Bridgerton matriarch is 47 in Season 1, making her 48 in 1814, per Just Jared. Before her husband, Edmund Bridgerton, died, the couple had eight children. According to our math, they welcomed their first child, Anthony, when Violet was 18. Ruth is only six years older than her character at 54.
Golda Rosheuvel, 52, plays Queen Charlotte, who is 70 in Season 2.
When she received all of the eligible bachelorettes at the 1813 social season in Bridgerton Season 1, Queen Charlotte was 69. The real queen turned 70 in 1814. Golda, however, turned 52 on New Year’s Day.