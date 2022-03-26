Will Eloise Bridgerton Ever Find Love? According to the Books, Here's Who She Marries (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 and Julia Quinn's novel To Sir Philip, With Love.

Fans of the Netflix show Bridgerton have been enchanted with sarcastic, free-spirited Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) since the first season. Her focus on women's rights and determination to never marry makes her an outlier in her household, but even strong-minded Eloise opens herself to romance during Season 2.