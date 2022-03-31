What Happens to Kate Sharma at the End of 'Bridgerton' Season 2? Her Fate, Explained (SPOILERS)

After Anthony's engagement to Edwina is called off in the sixth episode, the viscount continues to explore his romantic connection to Kate on the grounds of the Bridgerton estate.

The morning after the two sleep together, Kate leaves the Bridgertons' gazebo before Anthony awakens. When he tries to call on her at Lady Danbury's home (which is where the Sharmas are staying), he learns that she is missing, as is one of the horses. During a rainstorm, he follows her to the park where she does her daily horseback ride.