Uncovering the Reason Behind Late Actor Matthew Perry's Ketamine Infusion Therapy Matthew Perry was using ketamine to treat depression and anxiety. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 16 2024, 3:57 p.m. ET

A significant development has occurred in the investigation into the unexpected death of Friends actor Matthew Perry. On Aug. 15, 2024, charges and charges were filed against five individuals: Perry's personal assistant, two doctors, and two drug dealers.

They are alleged to have been involved in distributing ketamine, which led to Perry's death as well as that of another person. Perry’s cause of death was determined to be the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released on Dec. 15, 2023. Given his battle with addiction, why did Matthew Perry take ketamine? Let's find out.

Source: Getty Images

Why did Matthew Perry take ketamine?

According to federal prosecutors, Matthew Perry was using ketamine to treat depression and anxiety. Although he initially received ketamine infusion therapy from his doctors, he sought other sources when they refused to prescribe additional doses.

On August 15, prosecutors revealed via ABC News that Perry developed an "out of control" dependence and obtained ketamine illicitly through a network involving two doctors, his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and a woman known as the "Ketamine Queen."

Tragically, Perry's assistant, who has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, administered the drug to the actor multiple times, including on the day of his death.

"We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized while announcing the charges. "We're talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person's life at risk."

According to The New York Times, law enforcement officials announced that there were warning signs about the dangers of ketamine for Matthew Perry. Court documents reveal several troubling incidents, including one where his assistant discovered him unconscious at home and observed him losing the ability to speak or move after receiving a large dose.