Is Ketamine legal? The Drug Linked to Matthew Perry's Death Is Often Used in Surgeries The beloved 'Friends' actor died of "acute effects of ketamine" and drowning in October 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 15 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET

On Thursday, five people were charged for the actor Matthew Perry's October 2023 death. The Friends star died of the "acute effects of ketamine.”

The defendants — including his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, allegedly gave Matthew the substance despite knowing the actor's issues with drug addiction. Knowing that ketamine can be deadly has led many people to ask: is it illegal?

Ketamine is legal, but not in the way Matthew Perry used it.

Ketamine is a drug that typically comes in the form of a colorless, odorless liquid or a white powder. It's a common street drug known by many names, including "Special K," "cat valium," and "honey oil." While the use of the drug can result in an overdose or, in milder cases, heavy sedation, it isn't illegal for medical use.

According to Justice.gov, there are legitimate reasons to use the drug. It has primarily been used legally as an anesthetic for humans and pets. An article from Johns Hopkins University states the only FDA-approved reason for using ketamine is for anesthesia and acute pain in "surgical, operative, and emergency trauma settings." Ketamine has also been marketed as an effective treatment for depression, anxiety, and other health conditions, though its use for psychiatric issues has not been approved by the FDA.

While ketamine isn't illegal if used and monitored carefully, abuse of the controlled substance is prohibited. The Controlled Substances List labels it as a Schedule III drug, which means it can lead to mental and physical dependence on the drug. However, it's reportedly not as addictive as Schedule I or Schedule II drugs such as ecstasy and cocaine.