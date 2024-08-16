Home > Human Interest Haunting Photos of Drugs, Cash, and Weapons Are Included in Matthew Perry's Search Warrant Images of the drugs Perry was allegedly using in the last days of his life tell the story of his crippling addiction. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 16 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; USA v Sangha et al

Of the five people charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's fatal overdose, two have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine as well as distribution of ketamine resulting in death. A third individual only pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute ketamine. The remaining two are facing significantly more serious charges, per court documents obtained by Distractify.

Jasveen Sangha, aka “The Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia both face charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, but that's just the beginning. What these two have in common is the fact that they each sold Perry ketamine in different capacities. Sangha is allegedly a drug dealer, while Plasencia is an internist who works in Calabasas, Calif. You can see their involvement in the images found in Matthew Perry's search warrant.

Matthew Perry Search Warrant Images — ketamine lozenges

Source: USA v Sangha et al

On Sept. 30, 2023, Plasencia learned that Perry was looking for ketamine. The physician then reached out to Dr. Mark Chavez, who previously ran a ketamine clinic. "I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plasencia texted to Chavez. "Let's find out." Chavez then sent the picture of the ketamine lozenges that he obtained by fraudulently writing a prescription under someone else's name.

Matthew Perry Search Warrant Images — $21,500 in cash

Source: USA v Sangha et al

Less than two weeks after Plasencia was contacted by Perry, through his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, another purchase was made Oct. 12, 2023. Plasencia went to Perry's home to sell him $21,500 worth of ketamine. This was paid for by Iwamasa. That same day, Plasencia injected Perry with an amount of ketamine that caused his "blood pressure to significantly spike." In response to that, Plasencia reportedly said, "Let's not do that again," but left the vials of ketamine at Perry's house.

Matthew Perry Search Warrant Images — three vials of ketamine

Source: USA v Sangha et al

Iwamasa reached out to Erik Fleming on Oct. 10, 2023, who was able to contact Sangha, the Ketamine Queen, regarding purchasing drugs. After some brief back-and-forth where Iwamasa was assured Sangha deals with high-end celebrities and therefore has the "best stuff," a deal was brokered. On October 12, Fleming told Iwamasa that Sangha obtained the kind of ketamine "used for intermuscular, [sic]" then sent a photo of three vials of ketamine, adding "she won't go Les [sic] than 250."

Matthew Perry Search Warrant Images — screenshot of a text exchange

Source: USA v Sangha et al

Upon learning of Perry's death on Oct. 28, 2023, Sangha called Fleming using the encrypted app Signal in order to discuss their next steps. They decided to delete all their messages regarding Perry. She then updated her Signal settings and instructed Fleming to do the same.

Matthew Perry Search Warrant Images — Items seized from Sangha's drug house

Source: USA v Sangha et al