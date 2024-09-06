Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Barron Trump Is Officially in College and We Have the Memes to Prove It!

"Cauliflower is nothing but cabbage with a college education." –Mark Twain

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:29 p.m. ET

(L-R): Barron Trump at his high school graduation; Barron Trump meme
Source: MEGA; Twitter/@TheRealThelmaJ1

Unlike other children of former United States presidents, Barron Trump is very mysterious. There are a ton of iconic photos of John F. Kennedy's son as well as Chelsea Clinton, the Bush sisters, and of course Sasha and Malia Obama. Unlike his predecessors, Barron remained mostly out of the public eye while quietly attending a private school in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Once his father reluctantly left the White House, Barron switched to an equally as expensive private school in Florida from which he graduated in May 2024. A few months later social media was ablaze with pictures of the youngest Trump arriving at his college of choice. Many of the barbs focused on the fact that where he ended up, is quite liberal. Let's take a gander at the best Barron Trump at NYU memes.

From Trump Tower to 'The Craft'

Source: Twitter/@BrunsonCapital

"We are the weirdos, mister."

Article continues below advertisement

"The 'Glass Menagerie' with an all bullfrog cast."

This tweet perfectly encapsulates what we believe happens once a person touches grass at NYU. We posted the original video in its entirety because a snippet wasn't nearly enough. What HBO Girls character do you think Barron Trump will be? We predict Marnie.

Article continues below advertisement

The woke liberal pronoun crusade is coming for him!

Source: Twitter/@DerekFromBmore

Sound off in the comments. What will Barron Trump's pronouns be?

Article continues below advertisement

Spotted at NYU!

"And who am I? That's another secret I'll never tell. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Boy."

Article continues below advertisement

White boy dreads come at ya pretty fast.

Source: Twitter/@TheRealThelmaJ1

He'll be unironically listening to Bob Marley in no time.

Article continues below advertisement

We can change him!

Tweet about Barron Trump coming to NYU.
Source: Twitter/@OrangePaulp

Some of us contain multitudes while others contain multi-level marketing schemes.

Article continues below advertisement

Can we borrow some money?

Source: Twitter/@ayeejuju

Not sure if Barron Trump uses Venmo, CashApp, or Zelle. It's just a small loan of $100 million. We'll totally get you back.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Barron Trump Steps into College Life: Find Out Where the Trump's Son Is Enrolled

People Are Talking About a Video of Barron Trump Speaking With a Distinct Accent as a Kid

A TikToker Claimed to Be Barron Trump's Ex-GF — Here's What She Said

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.