Home > News > Politics Barron Trump Is Officially in College and We Have the Memes to Prove It! "Cauliflower is nothing but cabbage with a college education." –Mark Twain By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA; Twitter/@TheRealThelmaJ1

Unlike other children of former United States presidents, Barron Trump is very mysterious. There are a ton of iconic photos of John F. Kennedy's son as well as Chelsea Clinton, the Bush sisters, and of course Sasha and Malia Obama. Unlike his predecessors, Barron remained mostly out of the public eye while quietly attending a private school in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Once his father reluctantly left the White House, Barron switched to an equally as expensive private school in Florida from which he graduated in May 2024. A few months later social media was ablaze with pictures of the youngest Trump arriving at his college of choice. Many of the barbs focused on the fact that where he ended up, is quite liberal. Let's take a gander at the best Barron Trump at NYU memes.

From Trump Tower to 'The Craft'

Barron Trump after one semester at nyu: pic.twitter.com/t8zaRLx4Xy — Brunson Capital 🥥🌴 (@BrunsonCapital) September 4, 2024 Source: Twitter/@BrunsonCapital

"We are the weirdos, mister."

Article continues below advertisement

"The 'Glass Menagerie' with an all bullfrog cast."

This tweet perfectly encapsulates what we believe happens once a person touches grass at NYU. We posted the original video in its entirety because a snippet wasn't nearly enough. What HBO Girls character do you think Barron Trump will be? We predict Marnie.

Article continues below advertisement

The woke liberal pronoun crusade is coming for him!

he’s gonna have pronouns by the end of the semester https://t.co/MsYKboUdwX — derek (@DerekFromBmore) September 5, 2024 Source: Twitter/@DerekFromBmore

Sound off in the comments. What will Barron Trump's pronouns be?

Article continues below advertisement

Spotted at NYU!

"And who am I? That's another secret I'll never tell. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Boy."

Article continues below advertisement

White boy dreads come at ya pretty fast.

Barron Trump after 4 days at NYU pic.twitter.com/DHG1YLcWRM — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 5, 2024 Source: Twitter/@TheRealThelmaJ1

He'll be unironically listening to Bob Marley in no time.

Article continues below advertisement

We can change him!

Some of us contain multitudes while others contain multi-level marketing schemes.

Article continues below advertisement

Can we borrow some money?

my homie going to school with barron trump wtf😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iE4ZVDNy3Y — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 5, 2024 Source: Twitter/@ayeejuju