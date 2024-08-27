Home > News > Politics People Are Talking About a Video of Barron Trump Speaking With a Distinct Accent as a Kid There's a video of Barron Trump as a child with a Slovenian accent. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you are around people who have one specific accent long enough, then you might develop a certain similar twang yourself. But is that what happened to Barron Trump, who grew up with Slovenian-American Melania Trump as his mother? A video resurfaced from when Barron was a small child and spoke with an accent, and now, people want to know if he still has the same accent.

In the video, Barron runs around his father Donald Trump's office and talks about his daily schedule with Melania. Barron's accent in the video is clear. However, as he grew up, he likely spent less one-on-one time with his mother and was therefore around other people with American accents. So what does Barron sound like now?



Does Barron Trump have an accent?

These days, it's not totally clear if the accent is gone, but in the few public videos where an older Barron is seen and heard speaking, there is no detection of a Slovenian accent. Or, really, any accent at all. Does that mean he doesn't still have one from time to time? Not necessarily. But whatever thick accent Barron had as a child likely faded away over time.

Other clips of Barron talking that have surfaced over the years show quick snippets of him talking. However, judging by the way his voice sounded as he grew up and even sounds like in recent years, it's hard to believe that Barron ever had much of an accent at all. And in some ways, you might consider it was just something he picked up from being around his mother with her thick accent, and something he grew out of.

Why doesn't Barron Trump speak in public?

Regardless of whether or not Barron has an accent, the one thing that many people don't seem to get is why there are so few videos of him speaking very much in public. There are various clips on social media of Barron speaking to other people at crowded and noisy social events, but there is a growing conspiracy about why Barron doesn't speak in public.

In the comments section of a TikTok video of Barron out at an event, someone asked why he doesn't speak publicly that much. One user commented that Barron has "issues," while another said Barron can actually speak three languages. But that, too, isn't exactly confirmed, since you'd be hard-pressed to find any interviews or videos of Barron speaking freely.