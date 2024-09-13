Distractify
Friday the 13th Just Got Sweeter! Here's How to Get Krispy Kreme's 13-Cent Dozen Donuts

To snag this deal, you'll need to buy any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for just 13 cents in honor of Friday the 13th.
We all know that Friday the 13th is often linked to superstitions and bad luck, but guess what? It's also the perfect chance to score some awesome freebies!

Many fast-food chains are embracing the quirky holiday with exciting promotions – and Krispy Kreme is joining in on the fun. To celebrate Friday the 13th, they're offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just 13 cents!

Krispy Kreme "Original Glazed" dozen donuts.
Here's how to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 13 cents!

If you're looking to brighten up your Friday the 13th with some sweetness, swing by Krispy Kreme and grab a dozen donuts for just 13 cents!

But there's a catch: To snag this deal, you'll need to buy any dozen or 16-count Minis at the regular price.

This deliciously spooky offer is available only at participating locations, with a limit of one dozen per customer. You can also order online for pickup or delivery using Krispy Kreme's app or website with the promo code "13."

To check if your local Krispy Kreme is participating in this special deal, click here and scroll down to find the "Participating Shops" section. Then, enter your city, state, or zip code into the search bar and browse through the results to see if your store is included.

Now, if you're fortunate enough to score the "Lucky Dozen" deal, Krispy Kreme would love to see your excitement! Snap a photo of your dozen donuts, share it on social media, and tag Krispy Kreme. It's a great chance to show off your sweet treat and spread the fun!

Plus, who knows? You might catch the company's attention, and they might like, repost, or even comment on your post. So, don't miss out on the chance to share your delicious find with the donut-loving community!

