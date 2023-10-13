Home > FYI Laugh Your Way Through Friday the 13th With These Side-Splitting Dad Jokes It's Friday the 13th, and if that calendar date freaks you out, read on and laugh away the bad luck with these 30 hilarious Friday the 13th dad jokes! By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 13 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Did you know there is always at least one Friday the 13th per year? We just found that out (we actually never thought about it before), and for some reason, it spooks us to no end! As most know, Friday the 13th is arguably the unluckiest day of the year, so learning that the menacing date will always be around is eerie AF.

If this revelation doesn't faze you, we applaud your bravery because we are panicking. Now, if you're as terrified as we are, don't fret because there's a way we can laugh our way through the spookiness: Dad jokes! On that note, keep scrolling because we've rounded up 30 of the most hilarious Friday the 13th dad jokes.

Source: ABC

Check out these hilarious Friday the 13th dad jokes!

1. Why does Freddy Krueger wear a hat? He ran out of scare spray. 2. What do Italians eat on Friday the 13th? Fettuccine Afraid-o. 3. How was the black cat feeling on Friday the 13th?… Purr-fectly happy. 4. Which store you shouldn't enter on Friday the 13th? The ghost-ery store. 5. Why did the skeleton not want to go to the Friday the 13th dance party? He had no-body to go with.

6. There's a new serial killer in town who works at the bakery. They call him Bready Kruger. 7. Why was the vampire so good at dealing with Friday the 13th? He always had a stake in his plans! 8. What kind of shoes does Jason Voorhees wear? Crocs. 9. When is it considered unlucky to see a black cat? When you are a mouse. 10. What Great Lake should you avoid on Friday the 13th? Lake Erie.

Source: Paramount Pictures

11. What's Jason Voorhees's favorite dessert? I-Scream! 12. What's worse than Friday The 13th? Monday the whatever. 13. Why don't Americans worry about Friday the 13th? After losing their home, job, and 401k nothing scares them anymore! 14. Which key opens the door to a haunted house? A spoo-KEY! 15. The cops arrested a black cat on Friday the 13th; they said she was a purr-petrator.

16. If a monster's working week begins on Moan Day, when does it end? On a Fright day. 17. Knock knock… Who's there?… Bee… Bee who?… Bee-ware, It's Friday the 13th! 18. Why don't ghosts like to go out on Friday the 13th? Because they're afraid of being "booed" off the stage. 19. How does Freddy Krueger celebrate Friday the 13th? He has a "killer" party in his dreams. 20. Why don't skeletons celebrate Friday the 13th? Because every day is a bone-chilling experience for them!

21. Why don't witches play hockey on Friday the 13th? Because they're afraid of the "high-sticking" penalties. 22. Why did the scarecrow refuse to work on Friday the 13th? Because he said it was just too "stabby" in the fields. 23. Why was the calendar feeling anxious on Friday the 13th? It had too many dates! 24. What do you call a vampire on Friday the 13th? Count Unlucky. 25. What do you call a witch who lives at the beach and loves Fridays? A sand-witch on Friday the 13th.

Source: New Line Cinema