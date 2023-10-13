"Killer" Friday the 13th Captions to "Hack" Your Instagram
It's Friday the 13th, which means we need to post our spookiest pics on Instagram. So we've rounded up the best captions and movie quotes.
Every year has a Friday the 13th, but in October, it feels particularly spooky. The last time we had a Friday the 13th in October was 2017, so it's been at least six years since we've been able to unleash our scariest selves on social media (say that 10 times fast!) With every spooky Instagram pic, we need an even spookier caption.
We found the 13 best captions for your October Instagram post, from the funniest to the most bone-chilling. On top of that, one of the best ways to celebrate the most haunted day of the year is by celebrating the film, Friday the 13th. So we have captions and movie quotes (from the eponymous film and other horror films) that are perfect ways to showcase our haunted auras.
Friday the 13th Instagram Captions
- Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever.
- You thought Mercury was in retrograde, but now you can just blame Friday the 13th.
- I hope your Friday the 13th is hex-tra special.
- The 'L' in my luck has been replaced with an 'F.'
- It's Friday the 13th, witches.
- How can I be unlucky when I look this good?
- Spook mode: On.
- I hope you have a killer day.
- Black cats need love too.
- Let's watch scary movies and eat I-Scream.
- Jason, who? I'm the real "killer" on the dance floor.
- Get in, loser. We're going haunting.
- Feeling like a basic witch on Friday the 13th.
- Felt scared, might go hide until it’s Saturday the 14th.
- It's Friday the 13th, so sorry if I'm a haunt mess.
- Hanging with my ghouls on Friday the 13th.
- Two bad lucks make a good luck, so today's going to be a great day.
- Have a bloody good Friday the 13th.
- Feeling lucky?
- Frightday the 13th
- Black cat's got your tongue?
- Turning superstition into super-fun this Friday the 13th!
Friday the 13th Movie Quotes for Instagram
- "His name was Jason ... and today is his birthday."—Friday the 13th
- "You're doomed! You're all doomed!”—Friday the 13th
- "But ... then he's/she's still there.”—Friday the 13th
- "Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah"—Friday the 13th
- "They weren't paying any attention ... they never are."—Friday the 13th Part 2
- "You're making a science out of coincidence."—Friday the 13th
- "Are you gonna help me or scare me to death?"—Friday the 13th
- "Something wicked this way comes."—Macbeth (and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)
- "I'm every nightmare you ever had! I am your worst dream come true! I'm everything you ever were afraid of!"—It
- "Oh look, another glorious morning … makes me sick.”—Hocus Pocus
- “I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation.”—Wednesday
- "Whatever you do … don’t fall asleep.”—Nightmare on Elm Street
- "Normal is an illusion. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.”—The Addams Family
Have a blood-curdling, goosebump-making, bone-chilling, skin-tingling, spooktacular Friday the 13th!