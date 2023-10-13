"Killer" Friday the 13th Captions to "Hack" Your Instagram

It's Friday the 13th, which means we need to post our spookiest pics on Instagram. So we've rounded up the best captions and movie quotes.

Every year has a Friday the 13th , but in October, it feels particularly spooky. The last time we had a Friday the 13th in October was 2017, so it's been at least six years since we've been able to unleash our scariest selves on social media (say that 10 times fast!) With every spooky Instagram pic, we need an even spookier caption.

We found the 13 best captions for your October Instagram post, from the funniest to the most bone-chilling. On top of that, one of the best ways to celebrate the most haunted day of the year is by celebrating the film, Friday the 13th. So we have captions and movie quotes (from the eponymous film and other horror films) that are perfect ways to showcase our haunted auras.