The Number 13 Has Been Considered Unlucky for Centuries — Here's Why

According to History.com, one of the earliest occurrences of the number 13 being avoided is in Babylon's Code of Hammurabi. It was thought to have omitted the 13th law in its list, but it was eventually discovered to be an error and not intentional.

Mathematicians and other scholars blame the unlucky superstition on the ancient Sumerians' number system focusing on 12. This led some people to view the number following 12 — which is of course 13 — as untrustworthy.