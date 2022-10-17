'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96

News of Ted's passing was first shared by the actor's friend Sean Clark on Facebook on Oct. 15, 2022. Sean wrote: "I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home."

"He was my adopted grandpa and hands down the best storyteller you could have ever met," Sean added in his message. "If you haven’t read it yet check out his book Cast a Giant Shadow where many of those stories are told. I was honored to be mentioned in the book when he wrote about his time in the convention world."

He later concluded by adding, "My heart goes out to his wife Jeri and his sons. It was an absolute honor my friend. Rest easy. Love you Ted."