Laugh in the Face of Superstition With These Friday the 13th Memes When a Friday the 13th happens in October, it's essential to celebrate in any way possible. That's why we've compiled the best Friday the 13th memes.

It’s time to celebrate! Or hide … because Friday the 13th is upon us in October. We never thought we’d see the day when the most haunted date of the year would take place in the most haunted month, but in 2023, it’s finally happening. Friday, October 13, 2023, is taking the world by storm (a very scary storm) as we figure out how to celebrate this pre-Halloween holiday.

As always, one of the best ways to celebrate is through humor and memes. So even though it’s probably the scariest, spookiest, and freakiest day of all time, we’re just going to sit here and laugh about it. And maybe we’ll run from our computers and phones when we see the most terrifying memes.

Friday the 13th isn't for everyone.

Some of us love spooky season, but some of our friends don't love it as much. But we all love the hamster holding a cross meme. So for those of us strange and unusual folks who love Friday the 13th, this is a fun meme to mock those who are just a bit superstitious of what could happen.

"I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious."

Almost every Michael Scott quote is memeable, but this quote is just too perfect for Friday the 13th. We're not superstitious either, but we are a little stitious.

Black cats aren't evil. Not even a little bit.

Some people are superstitious (or a little stitious) about black cats. They're not all evil... but some of them definitely are. It's literally a case-by-case basis.

Keep calm and do NOT just carry on.

Friday the 13th isn't just a spooky day of the year. It's also a campy and terrifying horror film called Friday the 13th (which takes place at camp). And in the film, the teens go swimming, have sex, smoke, get drunk, go out, split up, run from the killer, trip, and forget to turn the lights on! So just keep calm.

Trees love Friday the 13th!

Mark Parisi's silly Friday the 13th comic has become one of the holiday's best memes. Jason Vorhees chases people around with a chainsaw, which is good news for the trees!

It's not just Friday the 13th ... It's casual Friday the 13th.

Sometimes, the best way to celebrate Friday the 13th is by celebrating Friday. "Casual Friday" might be a bit of an antiquated idea, since workplaces are often casual now, but Jason Vorhees celebrating casual Friday the 13th is simply hilarious.

The only thing scarier than Friday the 13th is a Friday without coffee.

We all need coffee, even on Friday the 13th! We're terrified of what a day without coffee looks like. So, let's enjoy the spooky day but still drink coffee.

Monday the whatever is even worse than Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th is scary, but you know what's even scarier? Any Monday. This meme is so relatable and applies all year long! Anything is better than a Monday.

Jason Vorhees is the Santa Claus of Friday the 13th.

I’m sure this is being posted everywhere but it’s my favorite meme whenever a Friday the 13th comes around pic.twitter.com/o8WKxmBU3I — Jen 🎃 (@Radix13Lecti) January 13, 2023

Some of us celebrate Christmas, and some of us celebrate Friday the 13th. But everyone loves milk and cookies. Be sure to leave out the milk and cookies!

Even Yoda is scared of Friday the 13th.

Yoda knows how to awaken the force, but even he can't stop the scary forces of a haunted holiday. According to Yoda, we're all doomed. Might as well enjoy it then.

Trust LEGO — they know how to handle Friday the 13th.