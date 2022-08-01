Conversion Therapy Camp Is Scary in More Ways Than One in Queer Slasher Flick 'They/Them' — Who's the Killer?

"Campers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp endure unsettling psychological techniques while the campsite is stalked by a mysterious killer," the official synopsis reads. And who's leading the disturbing camp? None other than a chilling Kevin Bacon (Footloose) runs Whistler Camp! You just want to trust him so badly.

The film also stars Theo Germaine (Work in Progress), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Carrie Preston (The Good Wife), Quei Tann (Dear White People), Monique Kim (High Expectasians), and Austin Crute (Booksmart), among others.