Here Are the Best LGBTQ+ Movies Not About Coming Out of the Closet

For us film junkies, there's no better way to celebrate Pride Month than watching a handful of LGBTQ-themed movies. And in our increasingly progressive world, we're blessed to have a slew of them, often made by trailblazing queer directors.

While there are hundreds to choose from, a large portion of said movies focus on queer self-discovery and coming out of the closet. While that's a vital turning point in a queer person's life, it's not the end all be all of gay existence. There's so much more to being part of the "alphabet mafia," and these queer films offer a broader perspective.