Neil Patrick Harris Isn't As Charming As Usual in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'

People loved NPH in How I Met Your Mother as the bro-y womanizer, but for some reason, his Uncoupled character, Michael, isn’t quite as charming. How could Neil Patrick Harris not be charming? For starters, Uncoupled really is the NPH show. It’s rare that we get to even hear other characters talk, especially his ex-boyfriend, Colin.

While we’re curious at first as to why Michael was so in love with Colin, because Colin seems silent and stoic, we start to realize that that’s because Michael never gives Colin the space to say anything.