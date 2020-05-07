Meet Hannah, Annalise's Nemesis on 'How to Get Away With Murder'

So, what else is there to know about Hannah ?

Hannah first appeared on the show in "Hello Raskolnikov," an episode revolving around Sam's mysterious disappearance and Annalise's supposed involvement in it. She set out to prove that Annalise murdered her husband — but her attempts turned out to be futile.

The past few seasons of How to Get Away With Murder saw Annalise Keating take down some of her worst enemies — including her sister-in-law, Hannah Keating.

So, who is Hannah on 'How to Get Away With Murder'?

Hannah (Marcia Gay Harden) caused a stir by trying to prove that it was Annalise (Viola Davis) who killed Sam (Tom Verica). As Sam's sister, Hannah decided to start her own investigation and try to assess which pieces of evidence could be used against Annalise.

Source: Getty

In "Best Christmas Ever," we watched Hannah try to follow Annalise's car without getting noticed — an endeavour that backfired miserably. Annalise tried to convince her to stop nosing around — but Hannah turned out to be unstoppable.

At the end of the episode, Annalise told Hannah about the efforts she made to defend Sam and help cover up for his involvement in Lila's (Megan West) murder. Her emotionally-charged monologue made Hannah realize that they were more or less on the same side — and that the fierce competition for the most-worried female relative in the Keating clan was futile.

Source: Getty

Unfortunately, the relative state of harmony didn't last long. "She's a Murderer," picks up where "Best Christmas Ever" left off, showing the two women cautiously bond with each other over a decked-out dinner table. Their conversation was soon disturbed by two arriving police officers, who informed them that Sam's dead body has been found. This gave way to a new round of shouting matches, as Hannah and Annalise took turns blaming each other for his tragic passing.

The next day, Hannah headed straight to the police headquarters with the sole purpose of snitching on Annalise. According to her reasoning, she could have easily misled her by claiming that Sam was missing — and cover up for her involvement in his murder.

Source: Getty

Pressed to reveal more information, Hannah told the police about a rumor that holds that Annalise went to Nate's (Billy Brown) house to ask him to help her dispose of the body. The police deemed this insufficient, asking Hannah to testify against Annalise in open court instead. She gladly agreed to undertake this task.

After the hearing, the police set out to search Annalise's house — while Hannah was giddily awaiting to see her in handcuffs. However, her fantasy was never fulfilled, as the police could only gather enough evidence against Nate. At the end of the episode, we watched Hannah scold Annalise for dragging an innocent man into the whole horror — before she would have disappeared from the show forever.