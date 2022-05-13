A Pic of Neil Patrick Harris's Amy Winehouse Meat Tray Resurfaced, and the Internet Hates It

Many people on the internet are rediscovering an old photo of a meat tray (some call it a cake) of "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse." The photo was posted in a now-deleted tweet from November 2011 from Justin Mikita, the husband of Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The tweet read, "Look who showed up at @Actually NPH and @GourmetMD's Halloween party last night. Looking good."

The photo shows a model of a rotting corpse with a cigarette hanging from its mouth.