Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and His Husband, Justin Mikita, Have Been Together for Around 10 Years

Aug. 13 2021, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Most fans are bound to recognize Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family.

On the show, he played Mitchell Pritchett, the meticulous, pragmatic, and success-oriented lawyer who learned the ins and outs of parenting after adopting Lily with his husband, Cameron Tucker. Mitchell and Cam got themselves into a few unusual situations on Modern Family — including an iconic episode in which they took turns getting jealous over a smart fridge.

But what's there to know about actor Jesse's personal life?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson skyrocketed to fame with shows like 'Modern Family.'

Jesse joined the cast of Modern Family in the late 2000s — and it didn't take long for international success to follow. A mightily talented actor with a strong comic streak, Jesse went on to land roles in popular shows like The Good Fight after Modern Family wrapped up for good in 2020. But so, what's there to know about Jesse's personal life? Who is his husband?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse and Justin Mikita have been together for around a decade now. They reportedly started dating circa 2010. They got engaged in September 2012, while on vacation in Mexico. They say that they beat Sofía Vergara and her now-husband, Joe Manganiello, to it, but just by a little.

"[Our engagement] happened in Mexico, ironically a few days before Sofía got engaged," Jesse told Access. "I told Sofía the day before she got engaged, very quietly I said, 'Justin and I got engaged, but we don't want to tell a lot of people and we don't want to upstage you on your big birthday weekend,’ and then the next day she gets engaged on a Tulum ruin! So, she has upstaged us."

Justin Mikita and Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita
Jesse and Justin tied the knot on July 20, 2013, in New York, in a wedding ceremony officiated by Tony Kushner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. The ceremony was attended by Modern Family stars like Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet, and other celebs, like Padma Lakshmi.

While Jesse is one of the most sought-after actors out there, Justin is a high-flying lawyer, producer, and activist. Together, they co-run TietheKnot.org.

Jesse and Justin know how to throw a big party.

Jesse and Justin's wedding ceremony defied all expectations — and they outdid themselves once again with a phenomenal baby shower ahead of the arrival of their first son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Themed "S--t Just Got Real," the event held in February 2020 featured a performance by the Aquawillies, a group of male synchronized swimmers. Sarah Hyland, Sofía Vergara, Betty Who, Jen Atkin, and Lisa Rinna were just some of the stars in attendance.

Jesse and Justin share a son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Jesse and Justin welcomed their first son, Beckett, in July 2020. Since then, Jesse and Justin also treated fans to a handful snaps of the adorable boy on Instagram. But, to protect his privacy, they tend to post photos in which Beckett is looking away from the camera.

