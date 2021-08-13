Jesse Tyler Ferguson and His Husband, Justin Mikita, Have Been Together for Around 10 Years

Most fans are bound to recognize Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family.

On the show, he played Mitchell Pritchett, the meticulous, pragmatic, and success-oriented lawyer who learned the ins and outs of parenting after adopting Lily with his husband, Cameron Tucker. Mitchell and Cam got themselves into a few unusual situations on Modern Family — including an iconic episode in which they took turns getting jealous over a smart fridge.

But what's there to know about actor Jesse's personal life?