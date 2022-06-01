Is 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Villain Vecna Based on '80s Horror Icon Freddy Krueger?

Before we even get into anything, we beg of everyone, stop thirsting over this godforsaken supernatural creature on the internet. No more talk of flesh tentacles. The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things Season 4 welcomes a new murderous Upside Down villain and his name is Vecna, after the zombie-like wizard from Dungeons & Dragons.

And while Demogorgons are certainly petrifying, Vecna is a sly, manipulative, English-speaking humanoid being, one who can't help but latch onto those with underlying trauma. No offense, but the dog-like Demogorgons don't seem to be quite as smart.