Krispy Kreme Employee Sheds Light on Massive Amount of Food Waste at The End of Every Shift A Krispy Kreme employee shared the massive amounts of donuts tossed into the garbage after every workday. By Mark Pygas Jun. 30 2023, Updated 10:09 a.m. ET

In a recent Reddit post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, user u/LemonWaluigi shared a disheartening image that exposed an unfortunate truth about food waste. The post features a photo taken behind a Krispy Kreme store, revealing dozens of perfectly good donuts dumped in trash bags. This unexpected discovery has sparked a conversation about the consequences of excess and the need for responsible food management. Let's dive into the details and explore the implications of this eye-opening revelation.

Accompanying the Reddit post was a photograph that depicted large trash bags filled with untouched Krispy Kreme donuts. The assortment of donuts, ranging from classic glazed to mouth-watering filled varieties, appeared to be in pristine condition. The sight was both tantalizing and dismaying, as the sheer quantity of discarded treats was nothing short of shocking.

Reddit users were quick to express their disappointment and frustration at the wastefulness displayed in the image. Many commented on the need for better food management practices, advocating for measures like donating excess food to charities or implementing systems to reduce waste.

This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has gone viral for a disturbing image of food waste.

Another Reddit user, u/DisturbedDoughnut's post on the r/Beekeeping subreddit shared a video that showcased a dumpster overflowing with mouthwatering Krispy Kreme donuts with bees swarming them. Many users were disgusted by the amount of donuts just tossed away instead of donated, or even attempted to liquidate instead of wasting.

The poster claimed they opened all the boxes to allow the bees to consume the donuts so they at least got some sort of use instead of going completely to waste. Many commenters pointed out how ridiculous it is for the chain to let so many good donuts just go unused. But as many pointed out, many grocery stores and restaurants in America waste millions of dollars a year in spoiled food.

What are the implications of so much food waste?

While it is not uncommon for food establishments to dispose of unsold items at the end of the day, this image serves as a reminder of the widespread issue of food waste. The fact that such a significant number of delectable donuts were discarded raises questions about responsible food management and the impact it has on our environment and society.

Food waste has far-reaching consequences for our planet. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), approximately one-third of all food produced globally goes to waste. When edible items like these Krispy Kreme donuts end up in landfills, they contribute to the release of harmful greenhouse gases, such as methane, further exacerbating climate change.

The post also raised concerns about the social responsibility of so much food wasted.

The sight of perfectly good food being thrown away also raises concerns about addressing food insecurity and hunger. With millions of people around the world facing food shortages and inadequate access to nutrition, the idea of discarding edible food feels especially troubling. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of initiatives that focus on redistributing surplus food to those in need.

While Krispy Kreme has not officially responded to this specific incident, it is important to note that food waste is a complex issue that affects numerous businesses and industries. Companies like Krispy Kreme often face challenges in balancing supply and demand to ensure product freshness, while also minimizing waste. It remains to be seen if this incident will prompt any changes in the company's approach to food management.