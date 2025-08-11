Here's Why Precy Hynes White Doesn't Appear in the Second Season of 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega returned as the titular 'Addams Family' character in the next installment of Netflix's blockbuster show. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 11 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The second season of Wednesday brought many twists and turns to the world of the Addams Family character portrayed by Jenna Ortega. One of the biggest changes the show introduced this time around was the absence of Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). The character was a crucial part of Wednesday's journey in the first installment of the story.

Surprisingly, Xavier was nowhere to be seen during the first half of the second season of Wednesday. Almost every major player from Nevermore Academy returned for the new mystery Wednesday had to solve. Why did Percy Hynes White leave the cast of Wednesday? Here's what we know about the situation that made Xavier's return impossible.

Why did Percy Hynes White leave 'Wednesday'?

Before the second season of Wednesday was produced, a shocking development changed the trajectory of the story. Percy Hynes White was accused of sexual misconduct by a social media user. The woman claimed that the performer used to throw parties in high school with the objective of engaging in sexual activity with drunken girls.

It became evident that Wednesday's next adventure couldn't go along as planned when taking into account the accusations against Percy (although Netflix never confirmed that this was the reason for his exit). The controversy took place before cameras started rolling, meaning that showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar still had time to come up with a solution before Netflix moved along with the show.

It was always going to be hard for the team behind Wednesday to remove Xavier Thorpe from the equation. The mystery established in the first season of the series would've never been solved if it wasn't for the character's abilities. Wednesday was going to need a new ally if she wanted her career as an amateur detective to thrive at Nevermore Academy. After all, it appears that villains will never cease to appear in the peculiar institution.

How did 'Wednesday' explain Xavier's absence?

The unfortunate situation that took place in the real world affected the second season of Wednesday. Netflix was left with the option of recasting the role of Xavier Thorpe or coming up with a convincing explanation as to why he wasn't present during the events of the second installment. The streaming platform settled for inventing a surprising fate for the Nevermore student.

During the second season of Wednesday, it was revealed that Xavier was sent to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland, after the events of the first installment changed the town's perception on the Thorpe family. The reveal was delivered by Principal Barry Dort, the character portrayed by Steve Buscemi who was introduced as Principal Weems's (Gwendoline Christie) replacement.